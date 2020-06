12:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 'Haredi education system gets the crumbs' Read more 'A haredi child in a Talmud Torah receives around 20% of the budget a secular child receives,' MK Yisrael Eichler says. ► ◄ Last Briefs