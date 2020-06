11:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Haredi MK: 'Liberman showed his true face' Read more Dep. Education Min. Porush says it's good Yisrael Beytenu isn't in the government. 'Avigdor Liberman lost his conscience long ago.' ► ◄ Last Briefs