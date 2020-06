11:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Meeting between PM and Judea and Samaria heads begins Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Judea and Samaria locality heads began at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. Netanyahu convened the meeting in light of the campaign by the heads of authorities against applying sovereignty along with recognizing a Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs