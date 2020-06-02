11:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Former Shin Bet head: Sovereignty may cause crisis with Europe, Arabs Former ISA chief Yoram Cohen argues that applying sovereignty could lead to security and policy deterioration. "Such a big annexation move could lead to a security crisis, a crisis in relations with the Arab and European countries. And I am most worried that we are deteriorating to the option of de facto forming one state. This is a disaster for the State of Israel. Who will protect us when the dead start piling up?" he told Kan Bet. ► ◄ Last Briefs