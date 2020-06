10:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 662 who recovered from coronavirus donate 1,986 doses of plasma MDA blood services continue to donate plasma from recovered corona patients for severely ill patients and passive vaccine production. To date, plasma from 662 who recovered from corona were donated and their donations prepared 1,986 doses to assist in the medical care of dozens of moderate and serious coronavirus patients. ► ◄ Last Briefs