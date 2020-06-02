Head of oncology at Ichilov: Cannabis reform is only causing damage

Prof. Ido Wolf, director of the Ichilov Oncology Department, attacked the reform in the area of medical cannabis.

"The 'cannabis reform' is causing economic, health and mental harm to patients because of the surge in the price, the quality and efficiency of the cannabis which has been damaged, and the shortage of varieties and availability in pharmacies. The medical cannabis issue should be addressed as soon possible and the needs of tens of thousands of patients in Israel met immediately," Prof. Wolf said.