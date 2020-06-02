|
News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Airport Authority workers cmte threatens going to 'Yom Kippur format'
The Committee of Airport Authority Workers threatens that if the Ministry of Health fails to allow full resumption of operations Ben Gurion, severe steps will be taken.
"If an outline for the return of flights is not formulated as soon as possible, all Airport Authority employees will go to unpaid leave this Sunday and the airport will work in Yom Kippur format," the statement sent to the Health Ministry said.
