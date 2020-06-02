|
10:16
Reported
News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Har Hevron council head: Status quo better if interests not preserved
Yohai Damari, head of the Mount Hevron council, says in preparation for the meeting of Yesha council leaders with the prime minister that it is better not to apply a sovereignty whose price will be high for settlement.
"If there is a freeze on residents and localities and we cannot build one house in the next few years, or if the maps are not arranged so that local interests are preserved - then I say to the prime minister no thanks and I would prefer to keep the situation as it is," Damari said in a 103 FM interview.
