News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Lapid: We will support business incentives proposed by finance min.
Opposition Chair MK Yair Lapid says his party will support business incentives as part of an attempt to recover from the Corona crisis.
"After a conversation with Finance Minister Israel Katz, we will support the stimulus package for business that the ministry brings to the Finance Committee. As far as the fight against the Corona crisis is concerned, we will not make any political consideration," Lapid wrote on Twitter.
