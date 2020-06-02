|
Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Head of advisory staff to NSC: Identify coronavirus danger areas
The new chief of staff advising the NSC on how to deal with the coronavirus, Nitza Kassir, explained goals for fighting coronavirus.
"The main task now is to identify which areas are more dangerous, such as those with population density, to understand why and to do preventive and public relations actions. Arab and haredi societies need different preparations," Kassir said in an interview with Kan Bet.
