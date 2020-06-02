Fatal construction accident in Bnei Brak

A construction worker in his 30s was run over by a tractor at a construction site on Lechi Street in Bnei Brak.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ariel Englander who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "The worker was involved in an accident with the tractor while he was working at the construction site. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries he suffered."