09:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Corona infection found at Beer Sheva high school - students sent home A person infected with coronavirus was discovered this morning (Tuesday) at a high school in Beer Sheva and all the students were released to their homes, Channel 13 reported.