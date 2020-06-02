Samaria Council campaign: Sovereignty, even without US consent

The Samaria Regional Council, which began an aggressive campaign this weekend calling on the prime minister to apply sovereignty without authorizing the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country and leaving communities behind as enclaves, released a video on social networks this morning (Tuesday).

"Unfortunately, the US government seems to be exerting pressure on the Israeli government to establish a terrorist state in the heart of the country, and to abandon the lives of tens of thousands of civilians in isolated communities. The demand for sovereignty is an unquestionably moral requirement, it must be done with the consent of the Americans or without the consent of the Americans," the council said.