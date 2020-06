08:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 MK Segalovich: Gov't needs powers by Corona Law is exaggerated MK Yoav Segalovich (Yesh Atid-Telem) expressed concern about the Corona Law. "The Emergency Regulations Law will extend entry into homes without the approval of not only police officers, but also inspectors. I oppose civilian control measures. A government needs powers, but not in exaggeration," Segalovich said in a 103 FM interview. ► ◄ Last Briefs