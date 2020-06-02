|
News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Serological survey for locating corona to begin today in Bnei Brak
The serological screening survey to monitor and predict the extent of coronavirus infection is expected to begin today in Bnei Brak, Kan reported.
Dozens of tests will be piloted in the coming days and next week the survey is expected to expand nationwide and continue for about a month.
The Health Ministry estimates that about 75,000 people of all ages and sectors will be sampled.
