News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Elkin: Without security coordination, Abbas wouldn't exist
Minister Ze'ev Elkin said this morning that he was not excited by Abbas' declarations of cessation of security coordination with the Palestinian Authority.
"Without security coordination with us, Abu Mazen [Abbas] and the entire Palestinian leadership would not exist, so the game of 'hold me up' that Abu Mazen plays - sometimes we follow him but I suggest that everyone relax," Elkin said in an interview on Kan Bet.
