08:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Following protests, Netanyahu will meet with Yesha Council Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Yesha Council leaders Tuesday to update them on steps to apply sovereignty under the Deal of the Century and the price Israel will have to pay for the move. ► ◄ Last Briefs