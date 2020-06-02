Edelstein: Corona Law was worded by Mandelblit's office

The Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein, placed the responsibility for the wording of the law known as the "Corona Law" on the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's office, according to Reshet Bet.

According to the report, in the closed session of the Likud faction held yesterday in the Knesset, Minister Edelstein told members of the faction that the bill, which was accused of violating individual rights, was not drafted in the Ministry of Health and in the Prime Minister's Office. "The person who pushed for this legislation and stopped emergency regulations was the Attorney General," he argued.