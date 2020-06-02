08:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Iranian FM compares US pressure on Iran to George Floyd's death Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Zarif compared George Floyd's strangulation in Minnesota to the US pressure on Tehran. "The 'knee-on-neck' technique is nothing new: Same cabal—who've admitted to habitually 'lie, cheat, steal'—have been employing it on 80M Iranians for 2 yrs, calling it 'maximum pressure'. It hasn't brought us to our knees. Nor will it abase African-Americans." Zarif tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs