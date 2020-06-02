US: Families harmed by terror can sue terror-supporting countries

For the first time, a U.S. ruling states that families affected by an act of terrorism carried out by a lone terrorist can sue terrorist-supporting countries, including Syria and Iran, to demand compensation, according to Kan.

Following a lawsuit filed by seven terrorist victims' families, including the family of Richard Lykin, murdered in 2015, and Yehuda Glick's family, represented by attorney Nitzana Darshan Lightner, the Washington federal court ruled that it could be proven that behind a terrorist attack carried out by a lone terrorist stood a terrorist organization - therefore, compensation can be charged. Further discussions are currently underway on what the level of compensation will be from countries that support and fund terrorist organizations, including Iran and Syria. The court appointed an expert to determine the damage estimate.