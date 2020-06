08:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Germany brings back rabbis as military chaplains Read more After banning rabbis from serving as chaplains in the German military in the 1930s, Germany reintroduces rabbis into the army. ► ◄ Last Briefs