|
06:14
Reported
News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Lapid blasts government following approval of Norwegian Law
Opposition chairman MK Yair Lapid attacked the government following the approval of the Norwegian Law on Monday night.
"For those who do not understand the Norwegian Law - this disengaged government passed a law tonight that will allow the (redundant) deputy minister in the (redundant) Regional Development Ministry to resign from the Knesset and continue to receive a salary and all the benefits while he continues to do nothing," Lapid tweeted.
Last Briefs