Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Benefits for passengers whose flight was canceled temporarily suspended The Knesset approved overnight Monday the first reading of an aviation services bill. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the law temporarily reduces the eligibility for benefits for passengers whose flight was canceled by the airline or their date of departure has changed.