05:38
Reported
News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Biden: Trump tear-gassed protesters for a photo
Former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday condemned President Donald Trump's use of military action against protesters.
“He's using the American military against the American people. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo. For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him. But I mean it when I say this: we can only do it together,” Biden tweeted.
