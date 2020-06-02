Abbas to discuss response to Israeli sovereignty

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas will convene a meeting of the PA’s top echelon in the coming days to discuss the implications of an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The PA’s official Wafa news agency reported on Monday that the PA leadership would discuss the response to the move, how to retaliate, as well as the implementation of the recent decision to renounce all agreements signed with Israel and the United States.