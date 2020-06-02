|
News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Russia to hold constitutional reform vote on July 1
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that a delayed vote on constitutional reforms that could extend his rule beyond 2024 will take place on July 1.
The referendum was supposed to take place in April but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reform, which has already been approved in parliament and the state constitutional court, will allow Putin to serve two more terms until 2036, if elected
