02:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Knesset approves expansion of coronavirus economic aid program The Knesset plenum on Monday night approved the second and third readings of a bill which aims to expand to 14 billion shekels the economic aid program meant to deal with the coronavirus crisis.