News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Trump: Recent violence - acts of domestic terrorism
US President Donald Trump on Monday described the recent violent riots as “acts of domestic terrorism” and said he would mobilize “all available federal resources, civilian and military” to clamp down on the protests across the country.
Trump said he was dispatching the military across Washington, D.C., and urged governors nationwide to “dominate” their streets by deploying the National Guard. If they refused, he said, he would send in troops to American cities.
