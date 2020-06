01:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 National Guard deployed near White House amid protests National Guard troops were deployed near the White House on Monday evening, ABC News reported. The move came hours after US President Donald Trump said he wanted a military show of force against violent protests gripping the nation. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs