News BriefsSivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Autopsy finds George Floyd died of asphyxiation
An autopsy commissioned for the family of George Floyd found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, the family’s attorneys said Monday.
The autopsy found the compression cut off blood to Floyd’s brain, and weight on his back made it hard to breathe, attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference.
