00:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 A revised vision for Judea and Samaria - without the PLO Read more Trump’s generous offer of a state, not an entity, was unbelievably rebuffed by the PLO. Israel doesn't want it either. Time to reboot. Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs