22:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Curfew to be imposed in NYC NY governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference, addressing the coronavirus and George Floyd riots. Cuomo announced a curfew to take effect in NYC after 11 p.m. tonight and remain in place until 5 a.m. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs