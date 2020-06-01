PA leadership to discuss response to Israeli sovereignty

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is slated to convene a meeting of senior members of his cabinet in the coming days to discuss the implications of Israel applying its sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The official PA Wafa News Agency reported that PA leadership would discuss their response to the move, retaliatory steps, and implementation of their decisions to annul all agreements signed with Israel and the United States.

Azzam al-Ahmad, senior member of the PLO Executive Committee and Fatah Central Committee, said in an interview with the "Voice of Palestine" that "American policy in favor of Israel has eliminated the possibility of peace between the parties or reaching an agreement to resume negotiations between them."