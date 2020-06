22:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Exploring the Ancient City of David with Rabbi David Rosen Read more Rabbi David Rosen explores the ancient City of David, which is said to be the area King David conquered and set up as his headquarters. ► ◄ Last Briefs