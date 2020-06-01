Gantz family makes 'anonymous' donation to ZAKA

The ZAKA emergency response organization reported that Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his wife Revital made a donation of NIS 3,500 hoping it would remain anonymous.

The organization stated that despite Gantz's intentions, they decided to reveal the good act.

"Who says our leaders are disconnected from everyday citizens? Today, we were pleasantly surprised to receive a donation of NIS 3,500 from none other than Defense Minister Benny Gantz. While he intended this to be done anonymously, we selected to let the public know about his good deed," the organization posted on its Twitter account.