Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
18 Israeli schools shut down following virus outbreak
The Ministry of Education released an update stating that 18 schools have been temporarily closed down due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus.
206 students and teaching staff members have been infected in the latest wave, with an additional 6,212 instructed to self isolate due to exposure to virus carriers. About 70% of the infected students are enrolled at the Hebrew Gymnasium in Jerusalem where the outbreak originated.
