Trump questions governors' ability to lead

Following the sixth day of race riots in the US, President Trump addressed the country's governors in a video call session.

Trump told governors to "dominate or you'll look like a bunch of jerks, you have to arrest and try people," according to a recording attained by CNN.

"It's a movement, if you don't put it down it will get worse and worse," the President was quoted as saying. "The only time its successful is when you're weak and most of you are weak."