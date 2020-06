19:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 21,409 Israelis back to work The national social security service reported that 21,409 Israelis returned to work from unpaid sick leave over the past day. 1,697 individuals applied for unemployment benefits. ► ◄ Last Briefs