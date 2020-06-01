|
19:02
Reported
News BriefsSivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
De Blasio considering imposing curfew in NYC
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was considering implementing a curfew to stem violence from race riots following last week's wrongful death of an African American man in police custody
Earlier, de Blasio defended his daughter who was arrested for failing to comply with police orders to evacuate an area where police were being pelted with residue by mob protesters.
The NYC mayor also stated that police using excessive force in quelling the riots should be persecuted.
Last Briefs