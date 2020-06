18:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Netanyahu discussed sovereignty plans with Jared Kushner Kan News reported minutes ago that PM Netanyahu held a discussion regarding Israel's plans to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria with President Trump's son-in-law and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner along with senior members of Trump's administration. ► ◄ Last Briefs