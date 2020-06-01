IDF preparing for PA's response

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi to accelerate the IDF's preparations for a diplomatic response on the part of the PA.

The PA has upped its threats over Israel's possible application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently cancelled all agreements with Israel and the US, while suspending security coordination.

Israel is preparing for more radical threats by the PA, although it doesn't believe Abbas will be able to go through with them.