Liberman says he doubts Netanyahu's intentions of applying sovereignty

MK Avigdor Liberman claimed he doubted PM Netanyahu's intentions of applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Liberman said that while Netanyahu had been discussing the move for the last 14 months, all efforts by the Yisrael Beytenu party to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley had thus far been shut down.

"If the chief of staff and head of Shabbak have yet to see the intended map [of territories that would fall under Israeli control], I strongly doubt its existence," he proclaimed.