17:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Benny Gantz: We'll give legal system, enforcement bodies all necessary backup Read more Alternate PM and DM Benny Gantz addresses emergency regulations at Blue and White meeting, says his party will back justice system.