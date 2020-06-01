|
17:51
Reported
News BriefsSivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
PA takes advantage of US tragedy to libel Israel
Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported that both the PA and Fatah have been quick to take advantage of the recent tragedy in the US in which a white policeman used excessive force during an ordinary arrest, killing the suspect in the process.
The PA published a cartoon depicting an American policeman kneeling on an African American together with an IDF soldier with his knee on the neck of a PA Arab.
While kneeling on their victims, the two officers are shown hugging each other, one with a club in his hand; the other a gun. The cartoon is attempting to disseminate a popular libel against IDF troops in which the PA accuses Israel of "abusing its authority" and "applying disproportional force."
PA propaganda
PMW
