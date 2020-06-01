Millionaire YouTuber spotted rioting in Arizona shopping mall

23-year-old millionaire YouTuber Jake Paul continued to deny claims that he took part in looting at an Arizona shopping mall.

Paul claimed he was there to get video content for his channel.

A number of people were taken into custody after "millions of dollars of damages and theft" were incurred at the mall.

"We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through," he posted.