NYC mayor's daughter arrested as part of race riots

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's 25-year-old daughter Chiara was arrested for unlawful assembly Saturday night during race riots in Manhattan.

According to reports, she refused police orders to abandon an area where rioters were pelting police with residue.

During a press conference, the mayor attacked police for showing "a callous disregard for fellow New Yorkers."

"I didn't like what I saw one bit. I never want to see something like that. I don't want to see anything like that again. We need to do a full investigation and look at the actions of those officers and see what was done, why it was done, how it could've been done differently," he stated.