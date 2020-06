16:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 China: 'US will never be able to contain us' A spokesperson for the Chinese government tweeted: "China will resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests. Any words or actions by the US that hurt China’s interests will be met with firm counter-attacks. The US will never have its way in containing China’s development." ► ◄ Last Briefs