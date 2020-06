16:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Education Minister orders closing of school Education Minister Yoav Galant ordered the shutdown of a school where a case of coronavirus was confirmed. Galant said that if the school were to offer classes in separate facilities, he would weigh the possibility of allowing it to return on a partial basis.. ► ◄ Last Briefs