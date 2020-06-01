|
News BriefsSivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20
Netanyahu: Health measures need to be tightened
PM Netanyahu said at a meeting of the Likud faction that there had been an increase in the spread of the coronavirus over the past few days that was a result of an ease of health safety directives.
Netanyahu said that the more people ignored social distancing rules, the more the virus would spread.
He said there were two things that could be done: Higher discipline standards and reopening the economy.
