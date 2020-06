15:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Sivan 9, 5780 , 01/06/20 Concern about spread of Kiryat Tivon fire to nearby fuel tank farm 21 fire crews and 8 aircraft are working to control the fire in Kiryat Tivon in order to prevent the flames from spreading towards the nearby fuel tank farm. ► ◄ Last Briefs